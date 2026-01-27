Massive Russian attack on Odesa: three people killed

During search and rescue operations at the site of the strike in the Peresypskyi district of Odesa, the body of a man was found under the rubble.

This was reported on Telegram channel by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, according to Censor.NET.

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People are still being searched for under the rubble

As noted, search and rescue operations are continuing.

See more: Massive attack on Odesa: number of victims has risen to 22. PHOTOS

Updated

According to the RMA, during search and rescue operations following a night-time attack on Balkivska Street in the Peresypskyi district, the body of a man, believed to be elderly, was found under the rubble.

Later, the head of the CMA, Lysak, reported that while clearing the rubble of the destroyed building on Prokhorivska Street, rescuers had recovered the body of another man.

The head of the RMA, Kiper, stated that the number of victims had risen to three. Rescuers found the body of a woman born in 1974.

What preceded it?

Earlier, it was reported that Russia had launched a massive attack on Odesa, with the number of victims rising to 22.

On the evening of 26 January, the Russians launched strike drones against Ukraine.

According to the police, three people were being searched for under the rubble.

According to DTEK, the enemy struck an energy facility in Odesa again, causing enormous damage.

Zelenskyy said that Russia had sent more than 50 drones to Odesa, targeting mainly energy and civilian facilities.

Read more: Enemy attacked Odesa region with drones: energy facility damaged, high-rise building in Chornomorsk hit