"Shahed" attack on Odesa on January 27: death of fourth person confirmed

The Russian attack on Odesa on January 27 claimed another life. The wounded man died in the hospital.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleh Kipper, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Telegram channel Censor.NET

What is known?

"Unfortunately, the death of a fourth person as a result of the drone attack on Odesa on January 27 has been confirmed. An elderly man who lived in a destroyed building on Prokhorovskaya Street died from his injuries," the statement said.

Read more: Russian strike on Odesa: January 28 declared day of mourning

What preceded it?

Earlier, it was reported that Russia had launched a massive attack on Odesa, with the number of victims rising to 22.

On the evening of January 26, the Russians launched attack drones against Ukraine.

According to police, three people were being searched for under the rubble.

According to DTEK, the enemy has launched another attack on an energy facility in Odesa, causing extensive damage.

Zelensky reported that Russia had sent more than 50 drones to Odesa, with the main targets being energy facilities and civilian objects.

As a result of the strike on Odessa, three people are known to have died.

Read also: Russian UAVs strike monastery and residential building in Odesa (updated)