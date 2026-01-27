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Russian strike on Odesa: January 28 declared day of mourning
January 28, 2026, has been declared a day of mourning in Odesa for those killed in a Russian strike on the night of January 27.
The city council said this, Censor.NET reports.
Mourning
"The State Flag of Ukraine and the flag of the city of Odesa will be flown at half-mast on buildings, with mourning ribbons.
Enterprises, institutions, and organizations in the city, regardless of ownership type, are recommended to limit the use of music and the holding of entertainment events," the statement reads.
Background
- Earlier, a massive Russian attack on Odesa was reported, with the number of injured rising to 22.
- On the evening of January 26, Russians launched attack drones at Ukraine.
- Police said three people were being searched for under the rubble.
- DTEK reported that the enemy struck an energy facility in Odesa again: damage is extensive.
- Zelenskyy said Russia had directed more than 50 drones at Odesa, with the main targets being the energy sector and civilian facilities.
- Three people were killed in the strike on Odesa.
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