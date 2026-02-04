On fourth anniversary of full-scale war, ministers and world leaders to visit Kyiv on February 24 – MFA

A number of heads of state, heads of government, and ministers will arrive in Kyiv on February 24. The visits by foreign delegations are timed to the fourth anniversary of the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

This was announced at a briefing on February 4 by Heorhii Tykhyi, spokesperson for Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Censor.NET reports, citing Suspilne.

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What is known?

The MFA confirmed the intentions of a number of foreign partners to visit the Ukrainian capital to demonstrate support in the fight for independence.

"There will definitely be foreign guests in Kyiv, including high-ranking ones. I can announce this right away because I know about the intentions of an entire number of guests both at the level of leaders and at the level of ministers. We are expecting them," Tykhyi said.

Read more: European Council President Costa to visit Kyiv on February 24

The diplomat called February 24 a "defining date" that changed Europe’s history and stressed the importance of allies’ presence on that day. According to him, the pace of visits by foreign officials to Ukraine has increased in recent weeks as a result of Kyiv’s diplomatic work.

Who will definitely arrive?

European Council President Antonio Costa, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and EU Commissioner for Enlargement and Neighbourhood Marta Kos have announced their visits to Kyiv.

Read more: Tusk to visit Kyiv in coming days at Zelenskyy’s invitation