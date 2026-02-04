There were 40 clashes at front: Defense Forces repelled 11 attacks in Pokrovsk direction, - General Staff

Since the beginning of Wednesday, February 4, there have been 40 combat clashes on the front line.

This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 04:00 p.m., according to Censor.NET.

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Enemy shelling

The enemy fired artillery from Russian territory at populated areas, including Klyusi in Chernihiv region; Ryzivka, Rohizne, Budky, Iskryskivshchyna, Volfyne, and Bila Bereza in the Sumy region.

Fighting in the North

In the North Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out two air strikes, dropped five aerial bombs, and carried out 30 shellings of populated areas and positions of our units.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - approximately 1,243,070 personnel (+780 per day), 11,637 tanks, 36,915 artillery systems, 23,992 armoured vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the South Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked twice in the direction of the settlements of Grafskoye and Vovchanski Khutory.

The enemy did not conduct any offensive operations in the Kupiansk direction.

Fighting in the East

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four attacks by the invaders toward the settlements of Novoselivka, Stavy, and Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Russians are trying to advance on the positions of our troops in the Platonivka area and towards Rai-Oleksandrivka. Three combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy carried out one offensive action in the Vasiukivka area.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out six offensive actions near the settlements of Kostyantynivka, Kleban-Byk, and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 16 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their positions in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Molodetsk, and Filiya. Defense forces are holding back the offensive and have already repelled 11 attacks.

The enemy did not conduct any offensive operations in the Oleksandrivka direction.

Read more: Defence Forces struck FPV training centre and Russian electronic warfare station, - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine

Fighting in the South

In the Huliaypole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Solodke, Huliaipole, and towards Novyi Zaporizhzhia and Zaliznychne. One battle is still ongoing. Zelene and Verkhnia Tersa came under enemy air strikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy carried out one offensive action in the Stepnogorsk area. The enemy launched an air strike on Komyshuvakha.

No enemy offensive actions were recorded in the Dnipro direction.

No significant changes in the situation have been recorded in other areas at this time.

"Ukrainian troops are wearing down the enemy along the entire line of combat and in the rear," the General Staff added.

Read more: 147 combat clashes reported on frontline, enemy uses over 5,000 kamikaze drones – General Staff