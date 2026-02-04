Kyiv delivers batch of portable power stations to 5th Separate Assault Brigade – Klytschko

Kyiv has handed over 50 portable power stations to fighters of the 5th Separate Assault Kyiv Brigade.

As Censor.NET reports, this was stated in a post by Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klytschko on his Telegram channel.

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Kyiv supports the Armed Forces of Ukraine

According to the mayor, the equipment was purchased by Ukrainian donors. The city continues to support the Defense Forces in various ways.

The handed-over power stations are intended to provide the unit with an autonomous power supply. Such equipment is important for carrying out combat missions in field conditions.

Read more: 3rd Army Corps receives another 3,000 drones from Kyiv community – Klytschko

"Kyiv supports our defenders with both budgetary and non-budgetary funds," Klytschko wrote.

Read more: Klytschko delivers nearly 30,000 drones, vehicles and EW systems from Kyiv community to frontline

It was reported earlier

Recently, Klytschko handed over to the front nearly 30,000 drones, vehicles, and electronic warfare equipment from the Kyiv community. In particular, assistance was received by the 3rd Army Corps, the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade named after the Black Zaporozhians, the 225th Separate Assault Regiment, and others.

The fighters, in turn, thanked Kyiv residents for the important support.

As a reminder, in 2025, Kyiv allocated more than 12 billion hryvnias from the city budget to support servicemen, veterans, and their families.

Read more: Due to damage to heat supply facility, over 1,100 Kyiv buildings without heat, water drained from systems, Klytschko says