Zelenskyy appointed Oleh Luhovskyi acting head of Foreign Intelligence Service

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Oleh Luhovskyi, first deputy head of Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service, as acting head of the agency.

This is stated in Decree No. 100/2026, published on the website of the head of state, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"First Deputy Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine Oleh Vasyliovych Luhovsky to temporarily perform the duties of Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine," the document says.

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More about Luhovsky

Oleh Luhovsky is a major general. Since 2024, he has held senior positions in the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine. Initially, he was deputy head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, and in 2025, he was appointed first deputy head.

He was also part of the Ukrainian delegation for negotiations with Russia in May 2025 in Istanbul.

On January 2, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy appointed former head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Lieutenant General Oleh Ivashchenko, as head of the Main Intelligence Directorate. In this position, Ivashchenko replaced Kirill Budanov, who became head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

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