Situation on border with Russian Federation: enemy is shelling, infantry attacks are local, - State Border Service of Ukraine

Russian troops are actively shelling areas in the Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions, but all attempts at assaults have been successfully repelled by Ukrainian border guards.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced on television by Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

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"First and foremost, it's shelling. To say that the enemy is somehow active with infantry groups or attacks along the entire length of the border is not the case," Demchenko said.

The Russians are currently focusing their activities on the Khotyn and Yunakivka districts in the Sumy region, but they are unable to advance.

"The enemy cannot advance in the defense zones of the State Border Service units, particularly in the direction of the village of Varachine, and is instead suffering losses," he emphasized.

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The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv region, the most active actions of the Russian invaders were recorded in the direction of Vovchanskiy Khutir, but the assault attempt was repelled.

"Yesterday, there was also an attempt to storm our positions, but it was repelled and the enemy suffered losses," the spokesman stressed.

Due to significant losses, enemy activity in other areas of the Kharkiv region has decreased.

"Although the enemy is currently active somewhere, weather conditions are not conducive to the enemy expanding its attempts to attack the border as much as possible, but we must be prepared for any situation," Demchenko concluded.

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