US urges Americans to leave Iran amid Trump’s new threats to strike

The virtual embassy of the United States in Tehran advises its citizens to leave Iran.

This was reported by the press service of the US Embassy in Iran, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

Diplomats advise US citizens to leave Iran by land transport to Armenia or Turkey. They noted that the country continues to experience internet and communication disruptions, and flights to Iran are being canceled.

It is known that Iran does not recognize dual citizenship and will consider persons with dual US and Iranian citizenship exclusively as Iranian citizens.

"US citizens face a significant risk of interrogation, arrest, and detention in Iran. Presenting a US passport or demonstrating ties to the United States may be sufficient grounds for Iranian authorities to detain you," the statement said.

Read: US fighter jet shoots down Iranian "Shahed" drone approaching their aircraft carrier in the Arabian Sea

What preceded it?

Trump previously said that Iran was "negotiating seriously" with the United States, but declined to say whether he had made a decision on a possible strike.

At the same time, Iran threatened the US with "serious losses" in the event of strikes against the country.

Trump said that the US is prepared to use force again if Iran resumes its nuclear activities.

See also: US deploys additional THAAD and Patriot air defense systems in the Middle East to deter Iran, WSJ reports