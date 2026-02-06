US detains one Ukrainian sailor on the Bella1/Marinera Tanker

The US detained one Ukrainian sailor from the arrested tanker Bella1. The other 16 Ukrainians disembarked in the UK.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Embassy in the United States, according to Censor.NET with a reference to Suspilne.

More news on the Telegram channel Censor.NET

What is known?

"One Ukrainian citizen has been detained. He will be transported to the United States, where legal proceedings will be carried out against him," they said.

The US will inform Ukrainian diplomats after the detainee is delivered to the US for further proceedings.

"Another 16 Ukrainian citizens landed in the UK," the embassy added.

Read more: Estonia allows Baltic Spirit ship, detained on suspicion of smuggling, to sail to Russia

What preceded it?

On January 7, it was reported that the US had detained the oil tanker Olina in the Caribbean Sea.

Earlier it became known that on January 7, the US seized a tanker flying the Russian flag, Bella-1/Marinera, in the North Atlantic. The tanker was sailing from Venezuela to Russia.

The Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed that Russian citizens were on board the tanker. They demanded that the US ensure "humane and dignified treatment" of their citizens on the ship, respect their rights and interests, and not prevent the Russians from returning home from the ship as soon as possible.

The Ukrainian ambassador to the US reported that there are 17 crew members with Ukrainian citizenship on board the detained oil tanker Marinera (Bella-1).

Read more: Defence Intelligence exposed 66 vessels of "shadow fleet" of Russian Federation, Iran, and Venezuela