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Enemy has occupied Dehtiarne in Kharkiv region, - DeepState
Russian troops have occupied the village of Dehtiarne in the Kharkiv region. The situation on the ground continues to be clarified.
According to Censor.NET, this information comes from DeepState project analysts.
"The enemy has occupied Dehtiarne (Chuhuiv district, Kharkiv region) and has also advanced near Hrabovske (Sumy district, Sumy region), Milaivka (Kursk region) and Nykyforivka (Bakhmut district, Donetsk region)," the report says.
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