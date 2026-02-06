US preparing interim government for Iran in case current government loses control, - media

The United States administration is considering the option of forming a temporary government in Iran in the event that the current authorities lose control of the country.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to The National.

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According to a source familiar with US efforts to find an alternative to the current Iranian leadership, US President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is directly involved in the process.

In particular, he is working to form a circle of Iranian-American entrepreneurs who can provide advice on the possible creation of a transitional administrative model for governing Iran.

See more: US is prepared to use force again if Iran resumes its nuclear activities, - Trump

The source also noted that Washington plans to gather Iranian opposition figures in Palm Beach, Florida. The meeting could take place as early as this weekend, but organizational difficulties are complicating preparations.

It is not yet known whether the talks will take place directly at the Mar-a-Lago presidential residence or at another location nearby. The White House has not officially commented on these reports.

What preceded it?

Trump previously said that Iran was "negotiating seriously" with the United States, but declined to say whether he had made a decision on a possible strike.

At the same time, Iran threatened the US with "serious losses" in the event of strikes against the country.

Trump said that the US is prepared to use force again if Iran resumes its nuclear activities.

Read more: Against backdrop of negotiations between US and Iran, foreign ministers from six other countries in region are expected to arrive in Istanbul, - Axios