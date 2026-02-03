Against backdrop of negotiations between US and Iran, foreign ministers from six other countries in region are expected to arrive in Istanbul, - Axios

On 6 February, when talks between the US and Iran on the nuclear programme are scheduled to take place in Istanbul, the foreign ministers of six other Middle Eastern countries are also expected to arrive in the city.

This was reported by Axios, as relayed by Censor.NET.

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According to the publication, on the day of the likely meeting between US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, the foreign ministers of Qatar, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Pakistan are expected to arrive in Istanbul on the day of the alleged meeting between US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Arakchi.

The agreement to hold talks was the result of diplomatic efforts by Turkey, Egypt and Qatar over the past few days.

Read more: Iranian President Pezeshkian orders start of talks with US on nuclear programme, - media

On Monday, the foreign ministers of Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Egypt again contacted Tehran regarding the organisation of the meeting.

At the same time, Axios sources do not rule out that the agreement on negotiations may still fall through.

Read more: EU has approved sanctions against Iran for suppressing protests and supporting Russia’s war against Ukraine, - media reports

Situation in Iran

International media outlets are reporting a sharp escalation of the internal situation in Iran. According to Time magazine, up to 30,000 people may have died during nationwide protests on 8–9 January 2026 alone.

It is noted that the scale of violence by Iranian security forces was so great that there was a shortage of body bags, and the bodies were transported by trucks. According to experts, these events may become an additional factor influencing the US decision on further actions in the region.

Earlier, UN Special Rapporteur Mai Sato stated that the total number of victims during the suppression of protests in Iran could exceed 20,000 people.

In turn, the Iranian Forensic Medicine Organisation reported the deaths of 3,117 protesters.

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