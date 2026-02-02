Iranian President Pezeshkian orders start of talks with US on nuclear programme, - media

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has ordered the start of negotiations with the US on the nuclear program.

This was reported by the Iranian news agency Fars, according to Censor.NET.

Details

According to sources, Iran and the US will discuss exclusively the nuclear program.

According to Reuters, Trump's special representative Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Arakchi may meet in Turkey in the coming days for talks.

Read more: EU has approved sanctions against Iran for suppressing protests and supporting Russia’s war against Ukraine, - media reports

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