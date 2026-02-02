Iranian President Pezeshkian orders start of talks with US on nuclear programme, - media
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has ordered the start of negotiations with the US on the nuclear program.
This was reported by the Iranian news agency Fars, according to Censor.NET.
Details
According to sources, Iran and the US will discuss exclusively the nuclear program.
According to Reuters, Trump's special representative Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Arakchi may meet in Turkey in the coming days for talks.
What preceded it?
- Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced that the US Navy was approaching the coast of Iran and called on Tehran to conclude a nuclear agreement.
- The WSJ writes that the US is deploying additional THAAD and Patriot air defense systems in the Middle East to deter Iran.
- Reuters reported that Trump plans to strike Iran in order to provoke new protests and overthrow the regime.
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