Measures have been taken against commanders who allowed loss of Siversk by providing false data, - Syrskyi
Measures have been taken against the commanders who provided false information about the situation in Siversk and allowed it to be lost.
This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, during a conversation with the media, according to Censor.NET.
The situation in Siversk
According to him, the situation in the Siversk area has been stabilized.
"This was made possible thanks to the effective actions of the assault units. Measures have been taken against those commanders who for a long time provided false information about the situation in the Siversk area and, as a result, allowed the loss of this settlement," the commander emphasized.
Syrsky added that currently, combat operations in this area are of low intensity, and the enemy has not achieved any success over the past month.
In December 2025, the media reported that Siversk in the Donetsk region had been almost completely lost. The Armed Forces of Ukraine needed reserves to repel the attack.
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