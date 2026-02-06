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18 ruscists were taken prisoner in 24 hours by soldiers of International Battalion of "Azov" Brigade
Soldiers from the International Battalion of the 12th Brigade "Azov" captured 18 Russian occupiers in just one day.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the brigade.
Details
This happened during the clearing of the village of Zolotyi Kolodiaz in the Dobropillia direction.
One of the prisoners said that he had been in position without communication for four months.
The occupiers were shocked that they were not shot, but instead were given cigarettes and taken prisoner.
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