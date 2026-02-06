Soldiers from the International Battalion of the 12th Brigade "Azov" captured 18 Russian occupiers in just one day.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the brigade.

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Details

This happened during the clearing of the village of Zolotyi Kolodiaz in the Dobropillia direction.

One of the prisoners said that he had been in position without communication for four months.

The occupiers were shocked that they were not shot, but instead were given cigarettes and taken prisoner.

Read more: Four Azov fighters return from Russian captivity after nearly four years in captivity