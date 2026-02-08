Zelenskyy: 2026 will be year of investment in Ukrainian technologies. Above all, in drones

Drone Industry

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that 2026 will be the year of investment in Ukrainian technologies. Above all, this concerns drones.

The head of state said this during a meeting with teachers and students of the Kyiv Aviation Institute on the occasion of the 120th anniversary of the birth of aircraft designer Oleh Antonov, Censor.NET reports.

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2026 is the year of investment

"Aviation is one of the promising areas for investing in Ukraine. We are very technological. Today we have 450 companies that produce drones. Of these, 40-50 are top players. Everyone wants to invest. The next year, 2026, will be the year of investment in our technologies. Above all, drones. It is a big industry, a new industry," the president said.

He added that drone production has become the largest industry in Ukraine during the war.

"According to the finances coming into Ukraine during the war, this is the largest industry that exists in Ukraine," Zelenskyy noted.

Read more: About 60% of damage on front line is caused by drones. 40% is caused by artillery, - Syrskyi

Arms exports

We remind that the president also said that ten arms export centers will operate in Europe in 2026.

Read more: Ukraine opens up exports: By 2026, there will be ten export centres in Europe, - Zelenskyy