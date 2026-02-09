Europe is effectively financing Russia’s war against Ukraine, - US Treasury Secretary Bessent

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that Europe is buying refined petroleum products made from Russian oil and prioritising trade over support for Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by CNBC.

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"Europe is on the front lines of this conflict," Bessent said.

However, the European Union continues to purchase Russian energy resources through India. As a result, the EU is effectively financing Russia's armed aggression in Ukraine.

Europeans are financing a war against themselves — it's hard to imagine anything more deliberate than that," Bessent emphasised.

The US Treasury Secretary added that he is extremely disappointed with European policy, as it is Europe that is currently reaping the consequences of Russian aggression in Ukraine.

"India has started buying Russian oil, which is under sanctions. And now guess who bought its refined products? Europeans. As a result, it turns out that they themselves are financing the war against themselves," Bessent noted.

The US has increased pressure on India. Europe has refused to impose sanctions

The US has increased pressure on India over the country's purchase of Russian oil. This involves the introduction of sanctions and a 25% tariff. However, Europe has refused to impose similar restrictions.

Read more: Bessent: Further sanctions against Russia will depend on peace talks

"As it turned out, because of the desire to conclude a trade agreement.

So every time you hear European politicians talk about the importance of supporting Ukrainians, remember: they put trade above Ukraine's interests.

Trade, European trade, is more important to them than ending the war in Ukraine.

They want cheap energy.

But we too could have cheaper energy if we agreed to buy Russian oil subject to sanctions," Bessent concluded.

Read more: India will no longer purchase Russian oil. This will help end war in Ukraine, - Trump