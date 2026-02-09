British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's spokesperson has denied reports of the head of government's possible resignation amid the scandal surrounding former US ambassador Peter Mandelson, who is mentioned in the case of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

This was reported by Sky News, according to Censor.NET.

Downing Street has assured that Starmer is "optimistic and confident" and intends to continue performing the duties of prime minister.

"The prime minister continues to work on implementing changes across the country," the spokesperson said.

When asked directly by journalists about plans to resign, the government representative replied that the prime minister had no intention of leaving office.

Read more: Shmyhal and Fedorov submitted their resignations to Rada

What preceded it?

The British Labour Party is increasingly discussing the scenario of Prime Minister Keir Starmer's imminent resignation. There is a growing belief within the political force that the current crisis could end with a change of leadership in the near future.

The Jeffrey Epstein case — what we know