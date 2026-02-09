Starmer denied rumors of resignation: "Prime minister continues his work"
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's spokesperson has denied reports of the head of government's possible resignation amid the scandal surrounding former US ambassador Peter Mandelson, who is mentioned in the case of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
This was reported by Sky News, according to Censor.NET.
Downing Street has assured that Starmer is "optimistic and confident" and intends to continue performing the duties of prime minister.
"The prime minister continues to work on implementing changes across the country," the spokesperson said.
When asked directly by journalists about plans to resign, the government representative replied that the prime minister had no intention of leaving office.
What preceded it?
The British Labour Party is increasingly discussing the scenario of Prime Minister Keir Starmer's imminent resignation. There is a growing belief within the political force that the current crisis could end with a change of leadership in the near future.
The Jeffrey Epstein case — what we know
- On July 18, 2025, The Wall Street Journal reported that Donald Trump may have written an obscene congratulatory letter to Jeffrey Epstein. The letter was included in an album that Epstein's then-partner Ghislaine Maxwell prepared for his 50th birthday in 2003.
- Trump denies writing such a letter. Later, his representatives filed a $10 billion lawsuit in federal court in Miami over the publication of the material.
- On November 12, 2025, the US Democratic Party published other letters from Epstein, which claimed that Trump knew about the underage girls whom the financier was accused of abusing.
- On November 19, 2025, the US House of Representatives voted on a bill requiring the US Department of Justice to release all materials related to the investigation of the late billionaire Jeffrey Epstein.
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