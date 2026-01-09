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Shmyhal and Fedorov submitted their resignations to Rada

Fedorov and Shmyhal

Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal and Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov have submitted their resignations to the Ukrainian Parliament.

This was announced by Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has received a letter of resignation from the First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine — Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov," he said.

Stefanchuk added that parliament will consider the letter in the near future.

Read more: 48% of Censor.NET readers do not support Zelenskyy’s personnel changes, while 46% see both successful and unsuccessful decisions, - poll

Федоров і Шмигаль подали заяви на відставку 9 січня
Федоров і Шмигаль подали заяви на відставку 9 січня

What preceded it?

Read more: Zelenskyy signed series of decrees: Poklad became first deputy head of SSU

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resignation (369) Ruslan Stefanchuk (106) Mykhailo Fedorov (416) Denys Shmyhal (881)
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