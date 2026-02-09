Lubinets reported numerous violations during MMC: over 1,700 complaints were received during year

During 2025, the Office of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights received more than 1,700 complaints from Ukrainians regarding possible violations during the military medical examination process. The most common complaints were about formal medical examinations and the lack of document verification.

This was reported by Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, according to Censor.NET.

What complaints?

Lubinets reported that the Ombudsman's Office has received numerous complaints about the procedure for passing military medical commissions. This concerns both conscripts and military personnel.

According to him, the most common violation is that the commission works too quickly. The appeals note that medical documentation is often not checked, and a full examination of the person is sometimes not carried out at all.

"Unfortunately, we have cases where Ukrainian citizens have enlisted in certain units, such as assault troops. Ukrainian citizens who have documented medical records of serious spinal problems, which make it impossible for them to wear body armor even in theory," Lubinets noted.

The Ombudsman emphasized that respect for human rights during medical procedures in the military sphere is mandatory, and that the complaints received require a response from the relevant authorities.

"In addition to our traditional response, please note that we usually prepare several letters for each appeal. These are sent to the command and to the General Staff. We also contact the Military Law-Enforcement Service as a structure that is obliged to respond to such matters within the defense forces if we see violations that have signs of criminal offenses. And we make a separate appeal to law enforcement agencies," he added.

Read more: Lubinets met with Moskalkova: they discussed issue of returning civilians

What preceded it?

Earlier, military ombudswoman Olha Reshetylova stated that the ideas for changes that were developed prior to Order No. 402 are aimed at tightening the health requirements for conscripts.