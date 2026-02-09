Russia attacks Ukraine on evening of February 9

On the evening of February 9, Russia launched an attack on Ukraine, using attack drones.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was stated by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian forces are taking all necessary measures to repel the attack and maintain the security of the country’s airspace.

Movement of attack UAVs

At 7:38 p.m., enemy UAV movements were reported:

A UAV south of Kherson.

A group of UAVs along the border between Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions, heading west.

A group of UAVs in the central Dnipropetrovsk region, heading toward Kryvyi Rih.

A UAV in the northern Kharkiv region, heading toward Kharkiv and Bohodukhiv.

A UAV in the northern Chernihiv region, heading toward Kholmy.

Updated information.

At 8:51 p.m., a UAV was spotted in the eastern Sumy region, heading toward Khotin.

Updated information.

At 9:17 p.m., enemy tactical aviation activity was reported in the northeastern direction. There is a threat of the use of air-launched weapons against frontline regions.

At 10:44 p.m., a UAV was spotted in the northern Zaporizhzhia region, heading northwest.

At 10:15 p.m., a UAV was spotted in the northern Sumy region, heading toward Novhorod-Siverskyi/Shostka.

During an air raid alert, stay in safe places!

Earlier, we reported that throughout Monday, February 9, Russian troops carried out 27 strikes on the Dnipropetrovsk region. The enemy used a missile, drones, and artillery. Three people were injured.

Read more: Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones on evening of 8 February