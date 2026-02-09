European Parliament to vote on €90 billion loan for Ukraine on February 11

The European Parliament plans to vote on Wednesday on granting Ukraine a €90 billion loan for military spending, which would allow it to continue resisting Russian aggression and keep the economy afloat.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was stated in Politico’s materials.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The vote had previously been scheduled for the end of February, but it was moved to an earlier date. According to Parliament President Roberta Metsola, political groups have reached an agreement to speed up the process.

Read more: European Parliament backs urgent procedure for €90bn loan to Ukraine

Support from political groups

The center-right European People’s Party, the center-left Socialists and Democrats, and the liberal Renew Europe group agreed to fast-track the vote. This will allow the Commission to raise funds on international debt markets, backed by the EU’s long-term budget.

Support from the three groups means the vote, including on changes to the EU budget and the mechanism for financing Ukraine, will secure the required majority.

"An agreement has been reached among the political groups for an accelerated consideration of the €90 billion loan," Parliament spokesperson Delphine Colard said.

Read more: Providing Ukraine with €90 billion in support is linked to implementation of complex reforms, - European Commissioner Kos

Financing details

On December 19, an EU summit approved joint borrowing for Ukraine amounting to €90 billion. It covers two-thirds of Ukraine’s needs in 2026–27 in the budgetary and defense spheres.

On February 4, EU member states’ ambassadors agreed on the mechanisms for granting the loan, allowing third countries to take part in the financing process.

The accelerated vote will allow the Commission to mobilize resources faster and support Ukraine’s defense capabilities during a critically important period.

Earlier, we reported that relevant EU ministers will discuss further military assistance to Ukraine at a meeting on February 11. Ukraine’s Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov will take part in the discussion and present an assessment of the situation.

Read more: France and Germany argue over rules for using €90 billion EU loan for Ukraine, - Politico