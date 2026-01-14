Providing Ukraine with €90 billion in support is linked to implementation of complex reforms, - European Commissioner Kos
The provision of €90 billion in financial support to Ukraine for 2026-2027 is linked to the implementation of complex reforms to advance negotiations on accession to the European Union.
As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, this was stated by European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos at a press conference dedicated to the European Commission's legislative initiatives to implement this decision.
The loan is linked to reforms
"Our proposal includes the Ukraine Facility as the basis for disbursing the loan, closely linked to a clear reform program to advance accession negotiations (with the EU). This reflects our unwavering determination to support Ukraine's implementation of an accelerated reform agenda, which is central to a credible path to EU accession," she said.
The complexity of reforms
According to her, the European Commission recognizes the complexity of these reforms.
"They are difficult for any government, especially when the country is at war. But Ukraine Facility has experience in effectively achieving these reforms for Ukraine's future under the most difficult circumstances, and it works. It helps Ukraine stay on course. The implementation of the Plan for Ukraine (Ukrainian document, – Ed.) has been generally successful: 63 out of 68 steps that had to be completed before the latest payment requests have been completed," the European Commissioner stated.
What has already been done
Kos noted that steps had already been taken in the following areas:
- the rule of law,
- fighting corruption,
- energy market,
- public administration and state-owned enterprises.
"But we all know that this work must continue so that Ukrainian society and economy can strengthen and ensure their future prosperity and social cohesion. The loan to support Ukraine will build on these achievements and further prepare Ukraine for EU membership," she stressed.
What preceded it?
- Earlier it was reported that the European Council agreed to provide Ukraine with a loan of €90 billion for 2026–2027 based on EU borrowing on capital markets secured by EU budget reserves.
- On January 14, the European Commission approved a package of legislative proposals that will allow Ukraine to receive a loan of €90 billion from the EU to cover its financial and military needs in 2026-2027.
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