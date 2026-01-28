France and Germany argue over rules for using €90 billion EU loan for Ukraine, - Politico

There is ongoing debate in European Union countries regarding the terms of a joint loan to Ukraine in the amount of €90 billion, particularly regarding what weapons these funds can be spent on.

This information comes from Censor.NET, with reference to Politico.

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As noted, some European countries, led by France, want Ukraine to purchase weapons primarily from EU defence contractors.

A group of 19 other countries, including Germany and the Netherlands, proposes that Kyiv also be allowed to purchase the necessary systems from outside the EU, if necessary.

Read more: Rutte called on EU to show flexibility in its principles regarding arms purchases for Ukraine

In addition, Berlin proposes to link member states' borrowing costs to the level of bilateral support they have already provided to Ukraine. This means that the states that have provided the most assistance will be able to benefit from the distribution of the financial burden.

Germany remains the largest donor to Ukraine among EU countries: since 2022, it has allocated €19.7 billion in military aid. France has provided €5.9 billion and Italy €1.7 billion.

Read more: €90 billion loan to Ukraine will not create obligations for Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia, - European Council

Sources note that there is still no agreement among member states on Berlin's proposal. Separate discussions are underway on what weapons the funds can be spent on. Restrictions on the purchase of key weapons, such as air defence systems, could hamper Ukraine's military efforts.

At the same time, most countries support the possibility of including British-made weapons in contracts financed by EU loans. According to the Commission's initial proposal, Ukraine can already purchase certain weapons from the US if they are not available in the EU.

Watch more: Zelenskyy, Christodoulides, Costa and von der Leyen discussed defence aid to Ukraine and reparations loan. VIDEO

The issues are to be discussed by the ambassadors of the countries at a meeting on 28 January.

What preceded it?

Read more: Republican senators called on Trump to provide Ukraine with all Russian assets frozen in US