Zelenskyy, Christodoulides, Costa and von der Leyen discussed defence aid to Ukraine and reparations loan. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a joint meeting with Cypriot President Nicos Christodoulides, European Council President António Costa, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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What did they discuss?

According to Zelenskyy, many topics were discussed.

"The key issues were the priorities of Cyprus' presidency of the EU Council, defence assistance to Ukraine from EU countries, in particular the strengthening of air defence, combat aviation and drone production, and real progress in negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union," the president said.

In addition, the parties discussed continuing work on a reparations loan to restore Ukraine's financial stability.

Read more: Security guarantees for Ukraine do not include "nuclear umbrella," - Zelenskyy

Europe's role in peace efforts

"I appreciate all the support. I thank our partners for participating in the work to achieve a dignified peace. Europe must play an important role in all peace efforts, and our common interests must be protected," Zelenskyy added.

What preceded this?