Russian UAV attacks Kherson: teenager and man injured
In the evening, Russian forces carried out a drone strike on the Dniprovskyi district. Two people were injured in the attack — a 14-year-old teenager and a 40-year-old man.
This was reported by the Kherson City Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.
"At around 8:00 p.m., Russian terrorists struck the Dniprovskyi district with a drone," the statement said.
People injured
Two people were injured — a 14-year-old boy and a 40-year-old man.
The child suffered a blast injury and a shrapnel wound to the chest. The man also suffered a blast injury and shrapnel wounds to the leg. Both victims have been hospitalized. Medics are providing them with the necessary assistance.
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