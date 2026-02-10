33 combat engagements on frontline: enemy activity was highest in Pokrovsk direction, General Staff says

Since the start of the day, 33 combat engagements have taken place on the front.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the General Staff press center.

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Shelling

The enemy, from Russian territory, carried out artillery shelling of areas of populated localities, including Khrinivka in Chernihiv region; and Kharkivka, Rohizne, Budky, Kucherivka, Iskryskivshchyna, Zarichne, and Tovstodubove in Sumy region.

Situation in the north

In the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out five air strikes, dropped 14 guided bombs, and carried out 33 shellings of populated areas and positions of our units.

Read more: Enemy repair unit, UAV pilot training centre, command posts and Russian troop concentrations hit, - General Staff

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked twice in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk and Prylipka. One combat engagement is currently ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

Situation in the east

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled one attack by invaders toward Stavky.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy carried out one offensive action toward Ozerne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Russians did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out six offensive actions near Kostiantynivka, Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, and Yablunivka, and toward Novopavlivka. One attack is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the start of the day, Russian occupiers have made 17 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their positions in the areas of Rodynske, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, and Novomykolaivka, and toward the populated localities of Novyi Donbas and Hryshyne. The Defense Forces are holding back the onslaught and have already repelled 13 attacks.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,248,560 people (+980 per day), 11,656 tanks, 37,089 artillery systems, 24,018 armoured vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Situation in the south

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the aggressor attacked once toward Ivanivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled five attacks by occupiers in the areas of Dobropillia, Huliaipole, and Luhivske. In addition, enemy aircraft carried out strikes on the populated localities of Hirke and Verkhnia Tersa. One combat clash is still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv and Prydniprovske directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations, but carried out an air strike on Kozatske.

Read more: Russian Airborne Forces command post in Kursk, ammunition depot and containers with 6,000 FPV drones have been hit, - General Staff

"In other directions, no significant changes in the situation have been recorded so far. Ukrainian troops are wearing down the enemy along the entire line of combat contact and in the rear," the General Staff said.