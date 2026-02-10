Moldova to send Ukraine humanitarian aid with generators and fire equipment, PM Munteanu says

Moldovan Prime Minister Alexandru Munteanu said the country’s government has approved a new package of humanitarian aid for Ukraine.

He said this at a press conference with First Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister of Ukraine Yuliia Svyrydenko, Censor.NET reports, citing Interfax-Ukraine.

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According to Munteanu, the humanitarian aid shipment has already departed for Kyiv and includes fire engines, electric generators, personal protective equipment, medical supplies, and food products.

The Moldovan prime minister also condemned Russian attacks on Ukraine’s critical infrastructure that lead to disruptions in electricity, heating, and water supply.

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He stressed that Moldova strongly condemns Russia’s war against Ukraine and daily strikes on Ukrainian cities and regions that kill civilians.

In addition, Munteanu emphasized that Ukraine’s European integration is an important factor for stability, security, and the European future of the entire region.

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