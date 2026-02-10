India cuts Russian oil purchases and increases energy imports from US, - Fox Business

India has already begun to reduce its purchases of Russian oil and is simultaneously increasing its imports of energy resources from the United States.

This was stated in an interview with Fox Business by US Trade Representative Jamison Greer, according to Censor.NET.

Responding to questions about India's possible refusal to purchase Russian oil, Greer confirmed that the reduction in purchases had already begun. According to him, India is simultaneously increasing energy supplies from the US and diversifying its imports, in particular from Venezuela.

The US trade representative recalled that India had not purchased Russian crude oil until 2022. Imports from Russia began after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine due to the significant discounts offered by Moscow.

Greer noted that India purchased Russian oil, refined it, and exported petroleum products to Europe. At the same time, according to him, New Delhi has committed to reducing purchases from Russia and increasing imports from the US, and has already begun to implement these agreements.

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