Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones and missiles on evening of February 10

On the evening of February 10, Russia carried out an attack on Ukrainian territory, using attack drones and missiles.

As reported by Censor.NET, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this. Ukrainian troops are taking all necessary measures to repel the attack and maintain the safety of the country’s airspace.

Movement of attack UAVs

At 5:34 p.m., a UAV was reported moving from the Sumy region to the Chernihiv region (Nizhyn district).

At 5:46 p.m, an enemy UAV was reported in the south of Mykolaiv region, with assets engaged to shoot it down.

At 6:57 p.m., a threat of the use of ballistic weapons from the northeast was reported.

Updated information

8:04 p.m. – UAV in northern Sumy region heading toward Chernihiv region (Novhorod-Siverskyi district).

8:40 p.m. – Guided aerial bomb launches toward the Sumy region.

8:50 p.m. – UAV heading toward Kharkiv from the north.

8:51 p.m. – Enemy UAVs heading toward Zaporizhzhia from the east.

Updated information

8:54 p.m. - Enemy UAVs heading toward the city of Dnipro from the south.

Take care and stay in safe places!

Earlier, we reported that on February 10, Russian occupiers struck Zaporizhzhia, damaging, among other things, a kindergarten.

Read more: Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones on evening of 8 February