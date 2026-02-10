Heraskevych: I may be disqualified because of "helmet of memory" at Olympics

Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych believes he could be disqualified from the Olympics in Italy if he continues to wear a helmet bearing images of athletes killed by Russia.

He said this to Suspilne Sport, according to Censor.NET.

Reaction to the IOC decision

He stated that the use of this helmet "does not violate" any IOC rules.

"This helmet deserves to be here at the Games. I believe we have the right to compete with this helmet; the world should see our athletes. Unfortunately, I am focused on fighting the IOC, not on the competition. And only the IOC is to blame. They have "Rule 50," which states that political or racial propaganda and discrimination are not allowed. I believe that we have nothing like that. What will happen if I continue to use it? I understand and suspect that I may be disqualified from the Olympics. But I don't have any details, I find out everything from the media," Heraskevych said.

The Ukrainian emphasized that his actions were justified because they reminded the world of Ukraine's tragedy in its struggle with Russia. Heraskevich is currently communicating with the NOC of Ukraine regarding further actions regarding the helmet.

It should be noted that Heraskevych's tart at the Olympics is scheduled for Thursday, February 12, at 10:30 a.m. Kyiv time.

Read more: Heraskevych banned from wearing helmet with photos of Ukrainian athletes killed by Russia at Olympics: Zelenskyy responds to IOC decision

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