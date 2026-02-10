Strikes on Ukraine’s energy sector: 18 Russian commanders served notices of suspicion – Kravchenko

Russia’s strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure are a systemic war crime. Their goal is to leave civilians without electricity and heat, destroy critical infrastructure, and pressure peaceful residents.

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko said this in a comment to Censor.NET.

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Scale of attacks and affected regions

According to him, since the start of the full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022, Russia’s armed forces have carried out 1,933 strikes on Ukraine’s power sector facilities. Of these, 911 attacks have been recorded from August 2025 to the present.

Overall, more than 700 energy infrastructure facilities have been damaged. The highest number of attacks has been recorded in Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Kherson, Donetsk, Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Read more: Austria is preparing new aid for Ukraine’s energy sector and is considering transferring equipment, - Shmyhal

Investigations and international accountability

As part of national investigations, prosecutors served notices of suspicion on 18 Russian military commanders. At the international level, notices of suspicion have been issued to four senior Russian officials.

Evidence collection continues in cooperation with international partners. The attacks are also being investigated by the Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court.

"This is complex and lengthy work, but our position is principled. All those guilty must face just punishment," Ruslan Kravchenko stressed.