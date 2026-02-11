126 combat clashes on front line: Defense Forces repel over 30 assaults in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

In total, over the past day, February 10, 2026, 126 combat clashes were recorded on the front line.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the General Staff press center.

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Attacks

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy carried out 100 airstrikes and dropped 284 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it used 7,719 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,310 attacks on populated areas and the positions of our troops, including 87 from multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor conducted airstrikes, in particular on areas near the settlements of Bratske, Velykomykhailivka, and Kolomiitsi in Dnipropetrovsk region; Hirke, Tersyanka, Dolynka, Huliaipilske, Nove Pole, Shevchenkivske, Zirnytsia, Veselianka, Komyshuvakha, Zaporozhets, Barvinivka, and Verkhnia Tersa in Zaporizhzhia region; and Kozatske in Kherson region.

See more: Russia’s total combat losses since start of war: about 1,249,380 troops (+820 in 24 hours), 11,661 tanks, 37,148 artillery systems, 24,020 AFVs. INFOGRAPHICS

Strikes on the enemy

Over the past day, the Defense Forces’ aviation, missile forces, and artillery struck nine areas of personnel concentration, one UAV control point, six guns, five command posts, and one other important target of the Russian invaders.

The General Staff noted that the Russian invaders’ total losses over the past day amounted to 820 personnel. Our troops also neutralized five tanks, two armored combat vehicles, 59 artillery systems, a multiple launch rocket system, an air defense system, 1,551 UAVs, and 235 vehicles of the occupiers.

Situation in the North

As noted, in the Northern- Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out seven air strikes, dropped 19 aerial bombs, and carried out 87 shellings, including four from multiple launch rocket systems, over the past day.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy made three attempts to break through the defensive lines of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, and Prylipka.

No enemy offensive actions were recorded yesterday in the Kupiansk direction.

Read more: 74 combat engagements already recorded along front. Defense Forces repelled 29 attacks in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

Situation in the East

According to the General Staff, the enemy carried out seven attacks in the Lyman direction. They attempted to break through our defenses in the direction of the settlements of Stavky, Drobysheve, Tverdokhlibove, Zarichne, and Dibrova.

In the Sloviansk direction, our defenders stopped seven attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Zakitne, Riznykivka, and in the direction of Ozerne during the past day.

No offensive actions were conducted by the enemy in the Kramatorsk direction.

It is also noted that in the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 10 attacks near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, Yablunivka, and in the direction of Novopavlivka.

"In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders halted 35 assault actions by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Kotlyne, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, Filiia, and toward the settlements of Novyi Donbas and Hryshyne," the statement said.

Read more: 33 combat engagements on frontline: enemy activity was highest in Pokrovsk direction, General Staff says

The situation in the South

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out two attacks yesterday, towards Ivanivka and Zelenyi Hai.

There were 13 attacks by the occupiers in the Huliaipole direction—in the areas of Dobropillia, Huliaipole, Rybne, Luhivske, and in the direction of Zaliznychne.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy did not conduct any offensive operations over the past day.

No enemy offensive actions were recorded in the Prydniprovske direction.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the enemy forming offensive groupings have been detected.

Our troops are inflicting significant losses in personnel and equipment on the occupation forces and are actively undermining the enemy’s offensive potential in the rear.