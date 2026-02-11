European Union and Ukraine have "declared war" on Hungary, - Orban

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said that Brussels and Ukraine had allegedly "declared war" on Budapest after Politico published an article about the idea of "advance EU accession" for Ukraine and possible mechanisms for circumventing the Hungarian veto.

Orbán wrote about this on social network X, according to Censor.NET.

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He called Politico "the official publication of the Brussels elite" and described the ideas outlined in the article as "the latest war plan."

"This new plan is an open declaration of war on Hungary. They are ignoring the decision of the Hungarian people and are going to remove the Hungarian government by any means necessary. They want the Tisa party to come to power, because then there will be no more vetoes, no more resistance, and we will no longer remain outside their conflict," Orban said.

The prime minister called on Hungarians to support his political force in the April elections. "In April, Hungarians must stop them at the polling stations. Fidesz is the only force standing between Hungary and the rule of Brussels, and the only guarantee of Hungary's sovereignty," he added.

As a reminder, the European Union is considering alternative mechanisms due to Hungary's tough stance on procedural decisions regarding Ukraine's integration into the EU.

Read also on Censor.NET: Orbán calls Ukraine enemy of Hungary