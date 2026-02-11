Ukraine will do everything to be technically ready for EU accession by 2027, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, commenting on the European Union's widely publicised plan for Ukraine's partial membership in the EU, said that a specific date is important for the Ukrainian state.

He said this during a conversation with the media, according to Censor.NET.

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Membership "in advance"

On the eve of publication, Politico wrote that the European Union is discussing an unprecedented plan, according to which Ukraine could be granted partial membership in the bloc as early as next year.

The plan seems to suggest that Ukraine could obtain EU membership "in advance", i.e. before it has implemented all the reforms necessary to obtain full membership privileges.

Read more: EU is discussing plan for Ukraine’s partial membership in European Union, - Politico

Zelenskyy's reaction

Commenting on this material, Zelensky stated that he treats such "rumours with great caution".

"I said the following and want to emphasise it – Ukraine will do everything to be technically ready for accession by 2027. At least we will do the main things. Second: I want a specific date," the president stressed.

According to the head of state, if the agreement potentially to be signed by the US, Russia, Ukraine and Europe does not include Ukraine's accession to the EU, Russia "will do everything it can to block the process."

"Therefore, for us, the EU is a concrete matter, because, I emphasise once again, it provides security guarantees. Security guarantees for Ukraine are a concrete matter with a specific date," Zelenskyy added.

Read more: Ukraine’s accession to EU is key guarantee of security: we are talking about 2027, - Zelenskyy