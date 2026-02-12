Mylovanov: I’m telling TCR to f*** off for inviting me to interrogation, and no one would even think of hating on me

The president of the Kyiv School of Economics and former Minister of Economy Tymofii Mylovanov defended the head of Ukrposhta, Ihor Smelianskyi, who found himself in the spotlight due to a series of scandals. Mylovanov compared Smeliansky's communication style to his own, stating that he was sending the head of the Verkhovna Rada's Temporary Investigation Commission, who had invited him for questioning.

He wrote about this on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.

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Mylovanov stood up for Smelyanskyi

Mylovanov believes that the hate directed at Smiliansky is damaging Ukraine's image.

"Stop shitting on Smelyansky. You are damaging Ukraine's heritage. Because Ukrposhta is heritage. It is a symbol of Ukraine for many foreigners. Because of the stamps. And if you shit on the Ukrposhta brand, foreigners will associate this shit with Ukrposhta stamps, and further with the events depicted on these stamps. These internal shits are a very fun sport during the war, but the winners forget about the negative impact outside Ukraine. You can't destroy all of Ukraine's brands just because they're not perfect. The world needs to see Ukraine's positive brands," the former minister wrote.

He called for people to look at the results of Smelyansky's work, rather than how he communicates on social media.

"I don't give a damn about the head of the TSK who invites me for questioning, and no one thinks to hate on me. None of the board members are concerned about this. None of the students are outraged. The only thing is, some parents say, 'The university president shouldn't do that, but that's how he is. ' That's how Smelyansky is. But he gets results. Let's discuss the results of his work, not his communication style," Milovanov said.

Read more: "First rat has ran from Zelenskyy’s sinking ship," - Nikolov on Milovanov

Honcharenko responded to Milovanov

Mylovanov's post was commented on by MP Oleksiy Goncharenko, who heads the Verkhovna Rada's Temporary Investigation Commission on the investigation of possible violations of defence legislation, anti-corruption legislation, and the observance of rights and freedoms during martial law.

Honcharenko was outraged by the KSE president's disrespectful attitude towards members of parliament. The MP reminded Mylovanov that he "turned a blind eye to mass theft at Energoatom" when he was a member of the joint-stock company's supervisory board.

"You're going to tell your wife to f*** off. And you're going to respect the people's deputies. The people in my district voted for me. Real citizens. The thief Andrii Yermak signed up for you. And you turned a blind eye to the mass thefts at Energoatom. And now we're going to play a game with you. You'll have a criminal case, then there will be problems with the university, then all your sponsors will find out about your pimply little face," Honcharenko replied to Milovanov.

Read more: Mindich scandal prompts Milovanov to resign from Energoatom Supervisory Board

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