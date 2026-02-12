6 400 1
Consequences of Russian strike on Kyiv: two victims
Two people were injured as a result of the Russian Federation's strike on Kyiv. Houses were damaged.
This was reported by the National Police, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"In the Darnytskyi district, debris from the UAV damaged the facade of a high-rise building, and in one of the apartments on the top floor, bomb disposal experts removed the drone's jet engine," the report said.
There is also damage in the Dniprovskyi district.
According to the prosecutor's office, two people were injured in the capital – a 20-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man. They are in hospital.
Strike on Kyiv on 12 February
- On the night of 12 February, Russian occupiers attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles. Infrastructure facilities in the capital were hit.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password