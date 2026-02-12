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News Shelling of Kyiv
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Consequences of Russian strike on Kyiv: two victims

Two people were injured as a result of the Russian Federation's strike on Kyiv. Houses were damaged. 

This was reported by the National Police, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"In the Darnytskyi district, debris from the UAV damaged the facade of a high-rise building, and in one of the apartments on the top floor, bomb disposal experts removed the drone's jet engine," the report said.

There is also damage in the Dniprovskyi district.

According to the prosecutor's office, two people were injured in the capital – a 20-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man. They are in hospital.

Strike on Kyiv on 12 February: consequences of the shelling
Strike on Kyiv on 12 February: consequences of the shelling
Strike on Kyiv on 12 February: consequences of the shelling
Strike on Kyiv on 12 February: consequences of the shelling
Strike on Kyiv on 12 February: consequences of the shelling
Strike on Kyiv on 12 February: consequences of the shelling
Strike on Kyiv on 12 February: consequences of the shelling
Strike on Kyiv on 12 February: consequences of the shelling
Strike on Kyiv on 12 February: consequences of the shelling

See more: Russian attack damages Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra. PHOTOS

Strike on Kyiv on 12 February

See more: In Desnianskyi district of Kyiv, people with limited mobility are being moved to boarding houses due to lack of heating. PHOTOS

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