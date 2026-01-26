Russian attack damages Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra

On the night of 24 January, the sites of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra National Reserve, included in the UNESCO World Heritage List, were damaged as a result of a massive Russian missile and drone attack on Kyiv.

This was reported by the reserve's director general, Maksym Ostapenko, in a comment to Interfax-Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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According to him, this is the first time since World War II that the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra has been damaged as a result of military action.

"For the first time since World War II, a facility of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra has been damaged as a result of military action. Every time, Moscow is behind it, as it was in 1918; as it was when, on orders from Moscow, the Assumption Cathedral was blown up in 1941, and now, on orders from Moscow, "Shaheds" and rockets are flying at Kyiv, causing damage, including to the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra."

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It is noted that building No. 66, the entrance to the Far Caves complex, and building No. 67, the Church of the Conception of St. Anne, were damaged. The blast wave knocked out some of the windows and doors, and fragments of plasterwork were damaged in many places.

At the same time, Ostapenko stressed that the caves themselves were not damaged. According to him, this is the first case of direct damage to the Lavra's facilities as a result of an air target explosion - previously, only damage from shrapnel was recorded or the remains of downed objects were found.

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The director general also reported that due to a power outage, the seismic sensor did not work, which currently prevents determining the impact of the explosion on the reserve's facilities.

"Specialists from the Reserve and the National Police worked at the site. Today, we will conduct a detailed technical survey and immediately begin restoration and conservation work," wrote Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy and Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna.

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Berezhna noted that every time cultural monuments are damaged, the Ministry of Culture coordinates actions with relevant services to preserve and protect cultural heritage sites. In particular, all damage is carefully recorded so that professional inspection and restoration work can begin as soon as possible.

"This year, the Lavra celebrates its 975th anniversary. And right now, Russian missiles are hitting it. The world must know: this is not only a war against Ukraine. This is a war against world culture," the Deputy Prime Minister said.

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Shelling of Kyiv on 24 January

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russia was attacking Kyiv with drones and ballistic missiles: there were hits and fires broke out.

By morning, it became known that one person had been killed and four wounded in the Russian attack on Kyiv. There is damage in five districts. On the left bank, there are interruptions in water and heat supply.

The enemy also struck the Kyiv region. There are four wounded and damage to houses in the Boryspil and Brovary districts.

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