Russia attacked energy facility in Odesa region: repairs will take long time

Russian occupiers attacked an energy facility in the Odesa region.

This was reported by the DTEK press service, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"This is already the 31st large substation of our company in the Odesa region that has been damaged by the enemy. The destruction is significant. Repairs will take a long time to restore the equipment to working order," the statement said.

Currently, debris is being cleared from the site of the impact.

"The primary task is to restore electricity to critical infrastructure facilities," the company added.

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What preceded it?

On the night of February 12, Russian occupiers struck Odesa, damaging infrastructure and a business center.

One casualty is known.

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