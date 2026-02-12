60 combat engagements recorded since start of day, most attacks in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

The enemy keeps trying to push deeper into Ukrainian territory. The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy, inflicting heavy losses. Since the start of the day, 60 combat engagements have been recorded.

This was reported in the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces update as of 4:00 p.m., Censor.NET reports.

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Enemy shelling

Shelling of border areas in the Sumy region continues. Today, the settlements of Neskuchne, Kucherivka, Yastrubshchyna, Rohizne and Ryzhivka were hit.

Fighting in the north

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 36 attacks on populated areas and the positions of our units. One combat engagement took place.

Read more: Defence forces struck GRAU arsenal near Volgograd and defence plant in Tambov region, - General Staff

Fighting in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked seven times in the direction of the settlements of Vovchansk, Okhrimivka, and Kolodiazne. One attempt by the enemy to improve its positions is ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy tried once to advance in the area of Pishchane.

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian troops repelled two attempts by the invaders to advance toward Stavky and Serednie.

In the Sloviansk direction, the occupiers tried to advance on our troops’ positions toward Sviato-Pokrovske. The combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, no enemy offensive actions were recorded.

Read more: There were 113 combat engagements on front line: enemy is most active in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions, - General Staff

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out eight offensive actions near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Illinivka, Rusyn Yar, and Sofiivka. One attack is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the start of the day, the occupiers have made 25 attempts to push our troops from their positions in the areas of Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Shevchenko, Kotlyne, Pokrovsk, Molodetske, Novopavlivka, Bilytske, Novopidhorodne, Dachne and Ivanivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the occupiers, with 23 attacks already stopped.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

Situation in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, 15 attacks were recorded, in the area of Huliaipole and toward Dobropillia, Zaliznychne and Rybne. The enemy carried out air strikes on the areas of Kamianka, Verkhnia Tersa, Vozdvyzhivka, Barvinivka and Luhivske.

In the Orikhiv, Prydniprovske and other directions, there were no significant changes in the situation. No enemy attempts to advance were recorded.

"Ukrainian troops are wearing down the invaders along the entire line of contact and in the rear. Join the Defense Forces! The fight continues!" the General Staff stressed.

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