Artillery, Grads and drones: Russian troops attack three districts in Dnipropetrovsk region, man wounded

Throughout February 12, Russian troops carried out about 60 attacks on the Dnipropetrovsk region, using artillery, drones and Grad multiple rocket launchers.

Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration head Oleksandr Hanzha said this, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"The enemy attacked the region 60 times throughout the day with artillery, drones and Grad MLRS. It struck three districts. One person was wounded," the statement said.

Shelling of the Nikopol district

The enemy struck Nikopol itself, as well as the Pokrovske, Myrove and Marhanets communities.

A 74-year-old man was injured. He sustained a shrapnel wound.

Homes, businesses, administrative buildings, a cathedral and educational institutions were damaged.

Read more: Enemy attacks Dnipropetrovsk region more than 40 times: 1 wounded, homes damaged

Shelling of the Pavlohrad district

In the Verbky community, a transport company was damaged.

In the Yurivka community, an infrastructure facility was damaged.

Shelling of the Kryvyi Rih district

The enemy also attacked the Zelenodolsk and Hrushivka communities. The infrastructure was damaged.

Read more: Production and warehouse facilities of two enterprises were damaged in Kyiv region

As reported, overnight on February 12, Russia attacked Dnipro with ballistic missiles and drones. Four people were wounded, including an infant and a 4-year-old child.