Production and warehouse facilities of two enterprises were damaged in Kyiv region
At night, Russian occupiers launched a massive attack on the Kyiv region with drones and missiles. There were no casualties.
This was reported by the head of the RMA, Mykola Kalashnyk, according to Censor.NET.
Details
Air defense forces shot down enemy targets.
"No hits on critical infrastructure facilities have been recorded. Fortunately, there are no casualties among the population," the statement said.
In the Brovarsky district, the production and storage facilities of two enterprises were damaged.
Debris from downed enemy targets was also recorded on the territory of two private households without causing any damage.
What preceded it?
- Russian occupiers struck Dnipro, resulting in injuries, including to an infant and a 4-year-old child.
- Two people were injured as a result of the attack on Kyiv.
- In the Odessa region, the occupiers struck an energy facility.
- According to the Air Force, Russia launched more than two dozen ballistic missiles and 219 UAVs.
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