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News Shaheds attack on Kyiv region
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Production and warehouse facilities of two enterprises were damaged in Kyiv region

The shelling of the Kyiv region on February 12: what is known about the consequences?

At night, Russian occupiers launched a massive attack on the Kyiv region with drones and missiles. There were no casualties.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Mykola Kalashnyk, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

Air defense forces shot down enemy targets.

"No hits on critical infrastructure facilities have been recorded. Fortunately, there are no casualties among the population," the statement said.

In the Brovarsky district, the production and storage facilities of two enterprises were damaged.

Debris from downed enemy targets was also recorded on the territory of two private households without causing any damage.

See more: SSU detained two more FSB agents who were preparing Russian strike on Kyiv region. PHOTOS

What preceded it?

See more: Russian agent uncovered, who was hiding in Kyiv region after adjusting attacks in Pokrovsk direction. PHOTO

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Kyyivska region (947) shoot out (17298) Brovarskyy district (50)
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