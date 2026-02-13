US will not provide security guarantees to Ukraine until peace agreement is concluded, - Politico

The United States has made it clear to Ukraine that it will not provide security guarantees until Ukraine and Russia conclude a peace agreement.

This was reported by Politico, as relayed by Censor.NET.

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What is known?

Two European and one American officials said that the United States had made it clear to Ukraine that it would not finalise the security guarantees agreement until Kyiv and Moscow reached a mutual agreement to end the war.

"And with Russia holding firm on demands for territory that Ukraine won’t budge on, the peace process is jammed," the article says.

Read more: Zelenskyy put into effect NSDC decision on security guarantees for Ukraine

One official said Trump wants to finalise and agree on many things before actually signing the agreement.

Politico writes that at the Munich conference, Zelenskyy will call for increased pressure on Russia.

European officials hope that the US will do more to combat Russia's "shadow fleet".

Read more: Rutte on security guarantees for Ukraine: There must be no repeat of Budapest and Minsk

Background

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that the Alliance is discussing "three levels" of security guarantees for Ukraine.

Zelenskyy said that security guarantees from the United States must be signed before the main peace document.

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