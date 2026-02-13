Negotiations in Abu Dhabi have reached impasse, - Atlantic

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Abu Dhabi have ended without any significant progress.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported in an article published by The Atlantic. The Ukrainian delegation informed the president that the Kremlin's position remains unchanged.

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The diplomatic process may lose momentum

According to journalists, Russia continues to demand the transfer of Ukrainian territories. At the same time, American mediators are showing growing irritation at the lack of results.

In Kyiv, they believe that the opportunities for diplomacy are gradually narrowing. They cite internal political processes in the United States as the reason.

With the active phase of the election campaign approaching, Donald Trump may change his approach to the negotiations. In that case, the process may become less of a priority for Washington.

"The Kremlin has not budged and continues to demand Ukrainian territories," notes The Atlantic.

Read more: Lavrov announced secret negotiations with Europe

New round of negotiations with the US

The day before, Zelenskyy said he had accepted the US proposal to hold another round of talks next week on ending the war with Russia.

The meeting could take place on Tuesday or Wednesday, but it is not yet known whether Russia will agree to the talks. Among the key topics is Washington's initiative to create a free economic zone as a buffer in eastern Donetsk Oblast.

"Neither side is interested in the idea of a free economic zone — neither the Russians nor us. We have different views on this. And the agreement was as follows: let's come back to the next meeting with a vision of how this could look," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: Zelenskyy on Russia’s stance on talks: Russia’s response is just another "Oreshnik" manipulations

Background

Read more: New round of negotiations with US may take place next Tuesday or Wednesday, - Zelenskyy