Negotiations in Abu Dhabi have reached impasse, - Atlantic
Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Abu Dhabi have ended without any significant progress.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported in an article published by The Atlantic. The Ukrainian delegation informed the president that the Kremlin's position remains unchanged.
The diplomatic process may lose momentum
According to journalists, Russia continues to demand the transfer of Ukrainian territories. At the same time, American mediators are showing growing irritation at the lack of results.
In Kyiv, they believe that the opportunities for diplomacy are gradually narrowing. They cite internal political processes in the United States as the reason.
With the active phase of the election campaign approaching, Donald Trump may change his approach to the negotiations. In that case, the process may become less of a priority for Washington.
"The Kremlin has not budged and continues to demand Ukrainian territories," notes The Atlantic.
New round of negotiations with the US
The day before, Zelenskyy said he had accepted the US proposal to hold another round of talks next week on ending the war with Russia.
The meeting could take place on Tuesday or Wednesday, but it is not yet known whether Russia will agree to the talks. Among the key topics is Washington's initiative to create a free economic zone as a buffer in eastern Donetsk Oblast.
"Neither side is interested in the idea of a free economic zone — neither the Russians nor us. We have different views on this. And the agreement was as follows: let's come back to the next meeting with a vision of how this could look," Zelenskyy said.
Background
- Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine, the United States and Russia are to hold trilateral talks in the UAE.
- Yuri Ushakov, an aide to the Russian dictator, confirmed the participation of the Russian delegation in a trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi (UAE) on Friday, January 23.
- Zelenskyy approved the composition of the Ukrainian delegation.
- According to Zelenskyy, the issue of Donbas will be key at the meeting in Abu Dhabi.
- According to media reports, no compromise was reached at the talks in Abu Dhabi. The US and Russia are putting pressure on Ukraine.
- On Saturday, 24 January, the second round of negotiations between representatives of Ukraine, the US and Russia took place in Abu Dhabi.
- The next trilateral meetings within the peace talks will take place in Abu Dhabi on February 4 and 5.
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