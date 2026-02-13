Shurma and his brother are wanted, - Ministry of Internal Affairs

Former deputy head of the Office of the President Rostyslav Shurma, and his brother Oleh have been placed on a wanted list.

According to Censor.NET, the relevant information has been published on the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

More news on the Telegram channel Censor.NET

What is known?

Both are charged under Article 191, Part 5 (appropriation, embezzlement, or acquisition of property through abuse of official position) and Article 209, Part 3 (legalization (laundering) of property obtained by criminal means).

Watch more: Notice of suspicion for Shurma. Will another thief in energy sector be punished? | Uncensored. VIDEO





Shurma’s response

The former deputy head of the Presidential Office said that neither he nor his brother is in hiding.

"I am openly and lawfully staying in the Federal Republic of Germany at an address known to the investigation. My current contact details and those of my defense lawyers have repeatedly been provided to the competent authorities," Shurma said

He also said he is ready to cooperate with the investigation within the framework of the law.

"The defense has officially requested that my participation in procedural actions be ensured via videoconference and/or through available lawful mechanisms at my place of stay (including the possibility of carrying out the relevant actions through diplomatic missions). We also ask that all procedural notifications be sent to my address in Germany and to my defense lawyers.

Under these circumstances, publicly portraying me as someone who is "in hiding" is unfounded and creates a misleading impression for the public. In a rule-of-law state, the assessment is made by the court and the procedure, not by headlines," Shurma explained.

He also does not plead guilty and is ready to "prove his innocence in accordance with the procedure established by law."

Watch more: Notice of suspicion for Shurma. Will another thief in energy sector be punished? | Uncensored. VIDEO

What preceded it?