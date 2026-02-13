Kharkiv region bids farewell to veteran Hryhorii Shykula and his three children killed in Russian strike on Bohodukhiv

On Friday, February 13, in Skovorodynivka in the north of Kharkiv region, people said goodbye to Hryhorii Shykula and his three children, who were killed as a result of a Russian strike on Bohodukhiv on the evening of February 10.

This was reported by Suspilne, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Two-year-old twins Ivan and Vladyk and one-year-old Myroslava were killed together with their father when a drone hit their private house. Hryhorii's pregnant wife Olha Kryvohub survived from the family.

The veteran father and his children were laid to rest

The farewell to the veteran father and his children took place in Skovorodynivka — Hryhorii's native village.

Olha Kryvohub's sister, Oleksandra, recounted the circumstances of her brother-in-law and nephews' deaths.

"A neighbour took her (Olha, wife of the deceased - ed.) down from the roof. When they moved away, she heard a baby crying, her son Ivanko was crying. They moved away — the gas exploded in the house... The gas exploded — that's it," the woman said.

Photo: Suspilne

Residents of Skovorodynivka, the heads of both communities — Bohodukhiv and Zolochiv — as well as veterans, friends and comrades of the Shykula brothers came to say goodbye to the deceased and support their loved ones.

Photo: Suspilne

"This is the first time I've buried children. I don't know what to say. It's very difficult. He was always with the children. He carried them in his arms and constantly helped his wife. He decided to build a better life, looked for a house for himself, searched in our area, searched in many places. He managed to find something here. You know the outcome," said Viktor Bondarenko, a friend of the deceased from Bohodukhiv.

Photo: Suspilne

Photo: Suspilne

According to Viktor Kovalenko, head of the Zolochiv community, Olha, who is pregnant, was taken in by her husband's relatives. Hryhorii Shykula became the 114th defender to be buried in the community.

Photo: Suspilne

Photo: Suspilne

Photo: Suspilne

Photo: Suspilne

Read more: Consequences of Russian strike on Bohodukhiv: rescuers recovered bodies of four victims from rubble, three of whom were children aged one and two. VIDEO+PHOTOS

What preceded

Earlier it was reported that on 11 February, at around 11:30 p.m., an enemy UAV, preliminarily identified as a Geran-2, struck a private residential building in the city of Bohodukhiv, where a family of five lived.

Three young children and an adult man were killed.

Read more: Russian strike on Bohodukhiv in Kharkiv region kills three young children and adult man (updated)