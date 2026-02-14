Zelenskyy and Rutte discussed development of PURL programme

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte discussed the content of the PURL program and its further development.

The head of state announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

"Ukraine greatly appreciates the contribution of each state. We look forward to further development of this initiative, which allows us to purchase missiles for air defense systems. We also discussed cooperation with partners to strengthen our country's ability to protect lives and open joint defense enterprises in Europe.



Thank you, Mark, for the meeting and your continued support. I am grateful for the productive meeting in the Ramstein format—our partners have confirmed the allocation of €38 billion in military aid to Ukraine. And that is very significant," the head of state noted.

What preceded it?

Earlier, Zelenskyy said that Rutte begins and ends every conversation with EU leaders with calls to support the PURL program.

Read more: Longer war lasts, more resources Russia has, - Zelenskyy

PURL Program

PURL is an international program (initiative) that coordinates the purchase of US-made defense equipment for Ukraine with funds from partners, especially NATO countries. It speeds up the delivery of important weapons and supports Ukraine's defense during the war.

The program began operating in August 2025.

In just a few months, contributions from partner countries exceeded several billion dollars (as of the end of 2025, more than $4 billion, with over 20 countries joining the project).

The Ukrainian government estimates that the program will require approximately $15 billion annually to fully cover its needs.

European countries and NATO partners have joined the initiative, including the Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Germany, Canada, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Iceland, Finland, Belgium, Luxembourg, Spain, and others.

Through PURL, Ukraine has already received several support packages, including: