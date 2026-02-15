Zelenskyy discussed with Rubio situation on front lines, Ukraine’s air defence needs and diplomatic process. VIDEO&PHOTOS. VIDEO&PHOTOS
On Saturday, 14 February, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Munich .
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the head of state.
Key topics of the meeting
The head of state informed the American side about the situation on the front lines, constant Russian strikes, and the consequences of attacks on the energy system.
"One of the topics discussed during the meeting was how to help Ukraine with air defence missiles in cold weather," the president's press service said.
Zelenskyy and Rubio also discussed the diplomatic process and trilateral meetings in detail.
"It is important that the negotiations planned in Geneva are productive, and I thank the United States of America for its constructive approach. We also touched on the issue of the sequence of steps. It is important that there is movement on the issues of security guarantees and economic recovery," Zelenskyy emphasised on his Telegram channel.
In addition, the sequence of the next steps was discussed. Ukraine believes that ultimately, a meeting at the leadership level should take place to resolve the most problematic issues.
What preceded it
Earlier, it was reported that the meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference had ended.
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