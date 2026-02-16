Issue of Ukraine’s accelerated accession to EU was raised at conference in Munich, - Sybiha

During the Munich Security Conference, Ukraine and European states raised the issue of accelerating the country's accession to the European Union.

This was announced during a press conference by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, according to Censor.NET.

Hungary's resistance

According to him, the process could have been faster, but the discussion continues precisely because of Hungary's resistance. At the same time, other European countries, as the minister noted, recognize the importance of Ukraine's membership in the EU.

Read more: Kallas: EU not ready to give Ukraine specific date for accession

"Hungary's short-sighted position completely blocks all Ukrainian efforts in this direction. But the most important thing is that Europe also realizes that Ukraine is necessary for the European Union, that Ukraine will bring many benefits to the EU. From security to strengthening Europe's political, diplomatic, and economic positions. For Europe's self-sufficiency. For Europe's strategic autonomy. For the defense industry," the minister said.

He added that Ukraine currently needs clear deadlines for accelerated accession to the European Union, as this is also an element of security guarantees.

Statements on the date of Ukraine's accession to the EU